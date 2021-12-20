Introducing Air Health Services in Remote Areas of Odisha

Insight Bureau: CM Naveen Patnaik today launched a new scheme ‘Chief Minister’s Air Health Services’ at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. With this, the first air plane has headed to Malkangiri with a medical team.

Under the scheme, the people of four tribal dominated districts Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi will be able to get better healthcare in the first phase. The services will be expanded to other districts in a phased manner.

Specialist doctors from various medical colleges and corporate hospitals of the state will fly to the hospitals in these districts as per the pre-arranged schedule to treat patients with cardiovascular, neurological, kidney and bladder needs. The government will bear the expenses.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Inaugurating the service, Chief Minister congratulated the people and hoped that the poor people of these four districts would be able to access better health care.

The event was attended by Health Minister Naba Das, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian and other senior officials.