TNI Morning News Headlines – December 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 186 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 109 quarantine and 77 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 94 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate longest bridge connecting Bhubaneswar to Badamba-Narasinghpur tomorrow.

➡️ Air ambulance facility in Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts to be rolled out from today.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 3 places in Odisha record night temperature below 10 degree Celsius. Daringbadi coldest at 4 degree Celsius.

➡️ Chittaranjan Palai murder case in Puri: Autopsy Report confirms Chittaranjan died of drowning.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,563 new cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload stands in India at 82,267; lowest in 572 days.

➡️ Churu and Sikar in Rajasthan record lowest minimum temperature of -0.5 °C.

➡️ Rohini court blast case: Accused DRDO scientist attempts suicide in jail.

➡️ Sensex plunges 1040 points to trade at 55,971 in the opening session; Nifty at 16,677.

➡️ Rupee weakens 9 paise to trade at 76.15 against US dollar in opening session.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 274.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.35 million.

➡️ Death toll in Philippines typhoon hits 208.

➡️ Heroin worth Rs 400 Cr seized from Pakistan Boat off Gujarat Coast; 6 crew members arrested.