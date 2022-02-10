International Odia Journalist in Distress; Needs Help

Insight Bureau: Young International journalist Kamal Kumar, who hails from Odisha, has sought financial help for his treatment of brain cancer. Kamal has worked in international media houses like Al Jazeera, Turkish National broadcaster TRT and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Kamal’s life turned upside down while preparing for a project by the end of 2020, as he experienced an excruciating headache and loss of vision.

Subsequently, he visited the hospital and after a few tests like CT scan and MRI, Kamal was diagnosed with GBM wild type, a brain tumor. He was suggested immediate surgery and complete removal of the tumor.

Kamal’s family took him to Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, where he was operated on December 29, 2020.

The results of the biopsy of his tumor said that it was cancerous and that too of the last stage. But neither he nor his surgeon and family lost their hopes.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Whatever resources his sisters, friends, and father could pull out from his pension funds for his treatment, has helped him to be on his feet so far.

He still has an offer from the China Global Television Network to join as Editor, International News Desk, but his health condition are not allowing him to accept the offer.

The situation worsened as his MRI report after nine months of surgery suggested that his tumor and cancer were revived. The tumor board of the Fortis Hospital (Gurugram) put him on advanced chemotherapy that comprises 6 sessions and each session costs around Rs 75,000. The subsequent treatment cost may extend to lakhs of rupees.

With his current situation, he and his family are facing difficulty paying for the sessions and further treatment. so Kamal has sought financial help from the public.

Help Kamal Kumar fight Cancer through below link

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/i-need-your-urgent-support-for-my-glioblastoma-gbm-glioblastoma-multiforme-treatment-567046