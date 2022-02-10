Odisha’s Identical Twin Gynaecologists – Facts and More

Insight Bureau: Because identical twins develop from a single fertilized egg, they have the same genome. So any differences between twins are due to their environments, not genetics. Recent studies have shown that many environmentally induced differences are reflected in the epigenome.

You must have heard about identical twin gynecologists Stewart and Cyril Marcus who were born in June 2, 1930. They both practiced together in New York City. They also died together in July 1975, at the age of 45.

There is a same living example of an identical twin who are the second such combination. These identical twin are the longest practicing identical twin gynaecologists of the world.

The more amazing thing to tell is that they are Odia and hailed from Odisha.

Dr. Pranaranjan Dash and Dr. Manoranjan Dash are the longest serving twin gynaecologist in the country until October, 2017 when Dr. Manoranjan Dash died. They served for 66 years.

After completing their degrees, they started their career in 1975 and continued practicing together till 2017, the year Manoranjan died.

Both were so connected to each other from the childhood. They had shared an amazing bonding. Their thinking abilities as well as their feelings were all same. Both were getting equal marks in their exams. They used to read the same course books from school days till medicine studies.

They started two nursing homes, one in Bargarh and another one in Rourkela with the same name ‘Sudha Nursing Home’.

But things changed soon after one of them passed away. Pranaranjan still has not recovered from that loss and feels the pain of losing an important part of his body.

Recently their family have applied for them to be listed in ‘The Limca Book Of Records’.