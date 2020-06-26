Institutional Quarantine mandatory for COVID Hotspot returnees in Bhubaneswar Slums

TNI Bureau: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Capital City, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Friday declared institutional quarantine mandatory for persons arriving from 5 hotspot districts to Bhubaneswar Slums.

As per the direction, home quarantine will not be allowed to people coming/returning to Bhubaneswar slum areas from 5 COVID-19 hotspot districts of the State – Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore, Jajpur and Cuttack. They will undergo a mandatory institutional quarantine.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary informed that as many as 500 samples tested in Salia Sahi and they all had tested negative for coronavirus.

Similarly there has been no fresh case of coronavirus in Subash Nagar slum near dumduma.

The Blue Wheel Hospital in Mancheswar, which has been sealed for violating COVID-19 guidelines, has reported 39 Corona cases so far. All other Hospitals are being checked and monitored regularly to prevent any similar incident.

