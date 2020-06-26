English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Institutional Quarantine mandatory for COVID Hotspot returnees in Bhubaneswar Slums

By Sagarika Satapathy
138

TNI Bureau: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Capital City, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Friday declared institutional quarantine mandatory for persons arriving from 5 hotspot districts to Bhubaneswar Slums.

As per the direction, home quarantine will not be allowed to people coming/returning to Bhubaneswar slum areas from 5 COVID-19 hotspot districts of the State – Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore, Jajpur and Cuttack. They will undergo a mandatory institutional quarantine.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar reports 16 more COVID-19 cases on June 26

Two Fake Servitors detained for entering Gundicha Temple

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary informed that as many as 500 samples tested in Salia Sahi and they all had tested negative for coronavirus.

Similarly there has been no fresh case of coronavirus in Subash Nagar slum near dumduma.

The Blue Wheel Hospital in Mancheswar, which has been sealed for violating COVID-19 guidelines, has reported 39 Corona cases so far. All other Hospitals are being checked and monitored regularly to prevent any similar incident.
BMC Quarantine

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!