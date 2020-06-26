COVID-19: Shutdown in Umerkote Block & Municipality Area

TNI Bureau: Nabarangpur Dist Administration on Friday declared Shutdown in Umerkote Block & Town with effect from Midnight of June 26 till 7 AM on June 29 to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the interest of public health and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the aforesaid areas.

Decision was taken as many people Umerkote Block and Municipality area were neither wearing masks nor following social distancing norms. According to reports, several people in Umerkote region tested positive for COVID-19.

During this shutdown, only the following activities shall be allowed:

1. All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of Ambulance and all medical personnel.

2. Block and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services.

3. Central & State Government officials on emergency duty.

4. Telecom services/ Petrol pumps.

5. Electronic Media identified by District Police.

6. Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers.

7. Electricity supply and distribution.

8. Movement of goods and good carriers, whether loaded or unloaded 9. Hotel & Hospitality units.