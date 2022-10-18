Infant mauled to death by Stray Dog in Noida

TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, a seven-month-old child who was mauled by a stray dog in a housing society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened in a Noida housing society, Lotus Boulevard, situated in Sector 100.

The baby was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries. The child was admitted to the ICU and went through surgery, but could not be saved.

After the incident, the residents of the Noida housing society staged protest, blocked roads today and urged the Noida Authority to intervene in the situation.

The child’s parents are both construction workers. Both were involved in construction work within society.

Amid a series of pet dog attacks, the suthorities in Ghaziabad have banned residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets.