WATCH: Man dies in Gujarat while Dancing

TNI Bureau: India witnessed a rise in deaths related to heart attacks in post Covid era.

In yet another shocking incident, a man died while playing ‘raas’ with sticks in Gujarat on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Ramesh Vanzara (51), a resident of Devgadh Baria in Dahod district collapsed on the ground.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to reports, the man got a heart attack while performing raas.

The whole incident was captured on a video and the incident has gone viral on social media.