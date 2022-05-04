Evening News Insight – May 4, 2022

8 places in Odisha record 40 degree Celsius and above; Boudh Dist hottest at 42.5 degree Celsius.

By Sagarika Satapathy
India-Nordic Summit at Christiansborg Palace in CopenhagenIndia-Nordic Summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen
137
➡️ 11 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278825.
 
➡️ Odisha Government doubles ex-gratia amount for martyrs’ families from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
 
➡️ Filing of nomination for the by-election to Brajarajnagar assembly seat in Jharsuguda district begins.
 
➡️ Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev’s interim bail extended till May 11.
 
➡️ RBI hikes key lending rate to 4.40%, first time in 4 years over surging Inflation.
 
➡️Rain lashes parts of Delhi.
 
➡️ BCCI bans Sports Journo Boria Majumdar for 2 Yrs in Wriddhiman Saha intimidation Case.
 
➡️ “Sachin Vaze paid Pradeep Sharma to kill Mansukh Hiren”: NIA tells Bombay HC in affidavit.
 
➡️ NIA files affidavit before the Bombay HC stating that former police Officer Pradeep Sharma was the main conspirator in killing Mansukh Hiren.
 
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Paris after concluding his Denmark visit.
 
➡️ Sunil Gavaskar has offered to return the land allotted to him 30 yrs ago to develop a cricket academy in Mumbai’s Bandra area.
 
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other heads of government participate in India-Nordic Summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.
 
➡️ Russia bans entry to Japan’s Prime Minister and officials: Ministry.
 
➡️ Sri Lanka has sought the supply of fertilisers from India and the deferral of a payment of $2.5 billion to the Asian Clearing Union.
 
 
