India’s Evacuation from Ukraine- Latest Developments

Insight Bureau: Nearly 18,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine so far under the Operation Ganga. All 694 Indian students stuck in Ukraine’s Sumy have successfully evacuated, report said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave the confirmation about the process of evacuation of stranded Indian students in Sumy and informed that they have been taken to Poltava by buses.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said all Indian students have been moved out from Sumy and are en route to Poltava. The students will then board trains to western Ukraine. They will be brought home under Operation Ganga.

Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home. pic.twitter.com/s60dyYt9U6 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 8, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Indian Government also evacuated 23 sailors safely. They have crossed the Moldova border and are on their way to Bucharest, as reported by Indian embassy in Ukraine.

Earlier, buses arranged by Mission evacuated total of 57 sailors including 2 Lebanese & 3 Syrians.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv advised Indian citizens to make use of the humanitarian corridor opening at 10 am Moscow time (12.30 pm IST) on Tuesday to leave the country using trains or vehicles or any other available means of transport.

Notably, under Operation Ganga, almost 86 flights have brought stranded Indians back to India from war hit Ukraine.

The MEA Control Room, as well as the Control Centres operated by Indian Embassies, continue to operate on a 24×7 basis.