Heart-wrenching Visuals of Kids from Ukraine War Zone

Insight Bureau: The Russia Ukraine conflict has left endless tears in the eyes with heart wrenching pictures of people leaving the war hit area. Innocent kids in Ukraine are seen suffering the most due to the war.

A grim visual of a weeping boy leaving Ukraine alone is no less than a nightmare for many. They boy was seen walking into Medyka, Poland, on Saturday from Ukraine.

He was carrying a rucksack on his back and a toy in a carrier bag. It was not clear whether the boy was on his own. People are said to be in tears while the weeping boy was dragging his things into Poland.

Earlier, another 11-year old boy was also seen traveled to Slovakia alone with only a bag and passport. According to Slovakia ministry, the boy’s 700-mile journey started in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. He had a phone number written on his hand, and when he crossed the border on Friday night, with which Slovakian ministry was able to contact his family and he later reunited with protection.

Notably, Russian invasion into Ukraine has forced more than 2 million flee the country. Such disturbing clips of Ukrainian children are enough to describe the terror of Russia Ukraine conflict.