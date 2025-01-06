India’s Challenging Way Towards 2025-27 WTC

India’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final came to an end on Sunday, January 5, as the team, led by Jasprit Bumrah, lost to Australia by six wickets in the final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The reigning WTC champions successfully chased down a target of 162 runs in just 27 overs, losing four wickets in the process. India felt the absence of Bumrah on Sunday, as the 31-year-old was unable to bowl in the second innings due to back spasms.

The dramatic defeat in the Sydney Test not only eliminated India from the World T20 final race, but it also ended India’s domination in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as the Aussies won the bilateral series against India for the first time in ten years.

Following a upsetting conclusion to the 2023-25 WTC cycle, Team India, who lost in the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals, is set to undergo significant adjustments before the next campaign begins in June.

India’s 2025-27 WTC itinerary

India will kick off the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a five-match Test series in England. The series opener will be played at Headingley in Leeds from June 20-24, followed by four matches at Edgbaston from July 2-6, Lord’s from July 10-14, Old Trafford from July 23-27, and The Oval from July 31-August 4.

Notably, India’s last trip of England was for a five-match Test series in 2021, which concluded with a 2-2 result.

India will face the West Indies in a two-match Test series at home following an away tour of England. The India-West Indies Test series schedule has not yet been announced by the BCCI, however it is most likely to happen in October. India will play against South Africa in a two-match home series in November and December 2025 as their third WTC 2025–27 assignment.

In 2026, India will visit Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in August, followed by a two-match away series against New Zealand in October and November.

In the final series of the 2025-27 WTC cycle, Australia will tour India for a five-match Test series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in its 2027 edition is set to take place in India (January-February).

India is set to encounter a tough World Test Championship 2025-27 itinerary, featuring challenging away matches against England and New Zealand, along with important home series against Australia. To break its WTC title drought, the campaign will require careful strategizing and consistent performances. The newly restructured team and coaching staff, along with the comeback of crucial players, may significantly influence India’s path through this rigorous cycle.