Waqf Showdown in Lok Sabha; Govt, Opposition Lock Horns

TNI Bureau: The Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges during the debate on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at reforming Waqf property management. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, renamed UMEED, citing transparency and tech-driven governance. Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of misinformation, stating the bill ensures transparency in Waqf property management without affecting religious matters.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Opposition leaders, including AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, rejected it as “unconstitutional,” alleging it targets Muslim rights. He tore the bill stating that it will make Muslims ‘second class citizens. Congress’ Rahul Gandhi called it an “attack on Article 25,” while Amit Shah accused opponents of “fear-mongering.” BJP’s Tejasvi Surya countered, claiming the 2013 Act enabled “land jihad.”

JD(U) sought assurances against retrospective implementation, which Shah clarified. Owaisi symbolically tore the bill, echoing Mahatma Gandhi’s protest, as tensions flared.