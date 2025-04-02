Trump Cracks the Whip; US Imposes 26% Tariff on Indian Imports

Washington, D.C.: In a significant policy shift, former President Donald Trump announced a 26% tariff on Indian imports, citing unfair trade practices. Speaking at a press conference, Trump stated that India imposes a 52% tariff on American goods, prompting his administration to introduce reciprocal measures.

Trump emphasized that foreign nations have long taken advantage of the U.S. economy, vowing to restore economic fairness through aggressive trade policies. “If you want a zero-tariff rate, build your product in America,” he asserted. The move aligns with his broader economic strategy, which includes a minimum 10% baseline tariff on all imports and heightened scrutiny on trade partners with non-monetary barriers.

He also stated that, “PM Modi is a great freind of mine, but has been not treating us right.” Alongside, India the US announceed tarrifs on several other nations including Japan, South Korea, UK, Taiwan and others.

