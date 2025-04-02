Waqf Bill Passed After Heated Lok Sabha Showdown

New Delhi: After an intense and fiery debate, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with 288 votes in favor, 232 against and 4 abstaining, amid strong opposition protests and a dramatic showdown.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill as a step towards accountability, while Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition for “misleading the public” and accused Congress of spreading fear. Opposition leaders, including AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, fiercely opposed the bill, with Owaisi dramatically tearing a copy in protest. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, taking to X, labeled it “an attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP, and their allies, aimed at Muslims today.”