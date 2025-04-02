TNI Evening News Headlines – April 2, 2025

➡️Odisha candidates face an exam date clash as RRB’s Junior Engineer test and OPSC’s OAS Main examination are both scheduled for April 22.
➡️A French delegation, led by Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou paid a courtesy visit to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the at Lok Seva Bhavan.
➡️Despite Supreme Court directive, Odisha government fails to recover Rs 3,966 crore fine imposed for illegal mining: CAG.
➡️Paradip Port has reached a new record in cargo handling, with 150.41 million metric tonnes of cargo managed during the financial year 2024-25.
➡️Rising cancer rates in Odisha, linked to excessive pesticide use, said Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan; Odisha Government pushes for organic farming.
➡️1st T20I between India and South Africa to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9, 2025.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha.
➡️Government of India appointed Poonam Gupta as a Deputy Governor of the RBI.
➡️Two women Naxalites carrying Rs 14 lakh bounty each killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️India-US joint exercise Tiger Triumph commences in Vishakhapatnam.
➡️Delhi Government to conduct Fire Audit in all Government buildings, hospitals and health centres.
➡️Gujarat Titans restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 169/8 in their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Japan’s Kyushu at 7:34 PM (IST), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). No casualties reported.
