HMPV reported in India; ICMR detects 2 cases in Bengaluru

TNI Bureau: The first case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been detected in India. The Health Ministry on Monday confirmed two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka.

Two infants from Bengaluru tested positive for HMPV, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant have no history of international travel. Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

It is emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries.

Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

The details of the detected HMPV cases are as under:

A 3-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has been since discharged.

An 8-month-old male infant, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering.

Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform ongoing measures.

The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed.

China is experiencing a surge in infections of a respiratory virus ‘HMPV’, five years after world was first alerted to emergence of Covid-19.