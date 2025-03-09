India win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit leads from Front

TNI Bureau: India clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with 76, while spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy played key role to restrict New Zealand at 251/7.

India chased 252 in 49 overs, winning the trophy without losing a match, marking a historic triumph in the tournament. India had earlier won this 🏆 in 2002 and 2013.

Rohit Sharma has been declared ‘Player of the Match’. Rachin Ravindra won the ‘Player of the Series’ award.