TNI Evening News Headlines – April 3, 2025

➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 14 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 5,770 crore in Khordha district.
➡️Voting on Waqf Bill: did not issue any whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, BJD tells its MPs to vote as per ‘conscience’.
➡️Number of Maoists affected districts came down to 7 from 21: Odisha DGP YB Khurania.
➡️Odisha DGP YB Khurania called for peace ahead of Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur.
➡️Kalbaisakhi alert: Nor’westers to hit Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Bargarh, and Deogarh in next few hours.
➡️Senior hostel inmates in the Khunta block of Mayurbhanj district cut hand of a Class 6 student with a blade and rubbed salt on the wounds.
➡️Congress will stage torch protests across all block headquarters in Odisha on March 15 over increasing women violence.
➡️India and Thailand upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership, several MoUs exchanged during PM Modi’s visit emphasising trade, security, and cultural cooperation.
➡️Supreme Court cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers in West Bengal.
➡️30 Supreme Court Judges submitted their declaration of assets in a move towards Judiciary transparency.
➡️Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Centre waives off fee for updating nominees for Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts.
➡️‘Panchayat’ makers announce Season 4 as series clocks 5 years. Season 4 will release on July 2, 2025.
➡️Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal begin shooting Priyadarshan directorial Hera Pheri 3.
➡️Sensex declines 322.08 points to close at 76,295.36; Nifty falls 82.25 points to settle at 23,250.10.
➡️South Korean defence giant Hanwha Aerospace signs $253.6 million deal to export K9 howitzer to India.
➡️Myanmar hit by 66 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 2.8 to 7.5 today. Deaths in Myanmar earthquake pass 3,000.
