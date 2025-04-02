CAG Report Reveals Massive Revenue Loss in Odisha’s Minor Mineral Sector

TNI Bureau: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Odisha Assembly highlights a ₹864.45 crore revenue leakage due to loopholes in the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016. Weak enforcement, illegal quarrying, and outdated rates led to further losses. Of 520 minor mineral sources, 71% remained idle, causing ₹20.10 crore in losses.

Illegal extraction without approvals cost ₹76.07 crore, while excess quarrying caused a ₹33.50 crore shortfall. The report also criticized the state for failing to recover ₹3,966.34 crore in fines imposed by the Supreme Court for illegal mining.

Despite court orders, the government has yet to fully recover the amount, raising concerns about accountability and enforcement. The findings highlight serious mismanagement in Odisha’s mineral sector.