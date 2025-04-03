TNI Morning News Headlines – April 03, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Assembly early on Thursday passed Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill and State Highway Authority Bill 2025 after an overnight marathon debate.
➡️Odisha Assembly runs entire night; passes key bills. Budget Session ends; House adjourned sine die.
 
➡️Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill passed in Assembly after a non-stop debate for over 12 hours.
 
➡️State Highway Authority Bill 2025 passed in the House at 6:25 AM.
 
➡️CAG unearthed massive irregularities in the management of funds of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).
 
➡️IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning in at least 15 districts of Odisha on April 3.
 
➡️Waqf Bill passed after marathon debate Lok Sabha.
 

➡️Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin announced to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Supreme Court.
 
➡️Indian Air Force pilot killed, another critical as Jaguar fighter jet crashes near Gujarat’s Jamnagar Airfield. IAF orders Court of Inquiry.
 
➡️PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangkok to attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit, receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora.
 
➡️Supreme Court upholds Calcutta High Court’s verdict to cancel recruitment of 25,000 West Bengal school staff.
 
➡️BSE opens over 450 points down, at 76,165.65; Nifty at 23,216.
 
➡️Rupee falls 26 paise to 85.78 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️US President Donald Trump imposes 26% reciprocal tariff on all Indian Imports, slaps 34% on China.
