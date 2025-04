📌 Odisha Assembly sets New Record; functions Entire Night.

📌 Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill passed in the Assembly at 4:29 AM following a marathon debate.

📌 State Highway Authority Bill 2025 passed in the House at 6:25 AM.

📌 Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly Ends; House adjourned Sine Die.