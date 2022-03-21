Indian-origin woman murdered in London, one arrested

Scotland Yard have arrested a Tunisian national on suspicion of the murder.

Insight Bureau:  A indian origin British woman was murder in her student accommodation in London on Saturday. Scotland Yard have arrested a Tunisian national on suspicion of the murder.

Sabita Thanwani, a 19-year-old British national, was found with serious injuries to her neck at Arbour House student flats in the Clerkenwell area of London on Saturday.

