Indian-origin woman murdered in London, one arrested
Scotland Yard have arrested a Tunisian national on suspicion of the murder.
Insight Bureau: A indian origin British woman was murder in her student accommodation in London on Saturday. Scotland Yard have arrested a Tunisian national on suspicion of the murder.
Sabita Thanwani, a 19-year-old British national, was found with serious injuries to her neck at Arbour House student flats in the Clerkenwell area of London on Saturday.
