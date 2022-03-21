‘The Kashmir Files’ makers should create film on killings of Muslims: MP IAS officer

He said members of this minority community are "not insects, but citizens of the country".

Insight Bureau: An IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has urged the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ to also make a film on the “killings of a large number of Muslims across several states” in India.  He said members of this minority community are “not insects, but citizens of the country”.

The officer, Niyaz Khan, also appealed to the film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

