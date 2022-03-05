BJP picks Suniti Mund as Mayor Candidate in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Putting the speculations into rest, BJP has declared Litterateur Dr. Suniti Mund as the Mayor candidate for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), a move that surprised everyone.
Suniti Mund, a Writer, Columnist and Social Activist, hails from Kalahandi District. His family has reportedly RSS background. She has written several poems, stories, columns and books. She has her own publication house – Dakshya Books.
Suniti heads Dakshya Venture Pvt. Ltd and also Dakshya Charitable Trust. Suniti is considered as a lightweight when compared to Sulochana Das, a known face in the political and media circle.
While BJD has declared Sulochana Das as the Mayor candidate for Bhubaneswar, Congress has fielded Madhusmita Acharya for the same.
