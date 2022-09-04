India-US intersessional meeting next week

TNI Bureau: A group of senior US officials will travel to India next week to attend the US-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue. This was reported by the State Department.

The delegation, which will visit India from September 5-8, will be led by Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

Its goal is to deepen the U.S.-India comprehensive global strategic partnership, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

Lu will be joined by Office of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Camille Dawson for a quad meeting of senior officials and by Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs for a 2+2 interim meeting between the US and India accompanied meeting and maritime security dialogue, it said.