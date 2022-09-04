Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award in New Delhi

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the lifetime achievement award by the Capital Foundation Society (CFS) in New Delhi today.

Patnaik was conferred with the award in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities.

Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana presented him the award in the presence of Justice AK Patnaik.

Notably, the Capital Foundation Society was established in 1987. It is one of the most prestigious voluntary organisations in India which has been engaged in providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international importance.