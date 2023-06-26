Ganjam Bus Mishap: PM Modi expresses Grief; announces Ex-gratia

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives near Khemundi College in Digapahandi in Ganjam district and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 12 passengers of a marriage party were killed and several sustained injuries after an OSRTC bus collided head-on with a private bus near Digapahandi in Ganjam district in the wee hours of Monday.

The injured passengers of both buses have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Expressing deep grief over the Ganjam Road Mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured.

“Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO tweeted.