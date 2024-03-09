Alliance Talks On; Naveen Will Decide: Nrusingha Sahu

TNI Bureau: A day after Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal clarified that there was no discussion on alliance with BJD and the saffron party will fight the election alone, senior BJD MLA Nrusingha Charan Sahu informed that the ruling BJD will win over 110 Assembly seats whether there is any alliance or not.

While speaking to the media persons, Sahu said that we are hearing about the alliance with the BJP, but CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will take the final decision.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He further confirmed that BJD agreed to have coalition with BJP in the larger interest of Odisha. The State will develop further if there is better cooperation and understanding with the central government.

Some people might not get tickets if there is an alliance between BJD and BJP, but no one will turn rebel, Sahu claimed.