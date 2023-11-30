DMRC floats Tender for Construction of Boundary of Bhubaneswar Metro Project

TNI Bureau: Work of the much hyped Bhubaneswar Metro Project has started. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd., who is in-charge of the project, has invited tender for the construction of the boundary of the project.

As per the notice issued by the DMRC, online applications have been invited for e-tenders from eligible applicants, who fulfill qualification criteria as stipulated in Clause 1.1.3 of NIT, for the work “Contract: BBC-01: Boundary wall construction of Phulapokhari Depot near Phulapokhari Station Bhubaneswar for Phase-I of Bhubaneswar MRTS.

Interested bidders can apply online on e-tendering website https://eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app on or before December 14, 2023 (up to 1500 hrs) with Rs 9.40 Lakh tender security.

A total of Rs 9.4064 Crore has been sanction for the project which is slated to complete in 12 months.

Tender document can only be obtained online after registration of tenderer on the website https://eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app. For further information in this regard bidders are advised to contact on 0120-4200 462, 0120-4001 002/5, 0120-6277 787 or 011-23417910/12.

Important dates:

• Last date of Seeking Clarifications: 04.12.2023 upto 17:00 hrs. Queries/clarifications from bidders after due date and time shall not be acknowledged.

• Pre-bid Meeting: 30.11.2023 at 1100 hrs.

• Last date of issuing addendum: 07.12.2023

• Date & time of Submission of Tender online Tender submission start date: 08.12.2023 (0900 hrs).

• Tender submission end date: 14.12.2023 (1500 hrs).

• Date & time of opening of Tender online: 15.12.2023 at 1500 hrs.