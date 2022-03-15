India-Japan summit this week, focus on Ukraine and Indo pacific matter

Insight Bureau: India and Japan are expected to make economic cooperation and share assessments on the crisis in Ukraine and Indo-Pacific during Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India this Saturday. The Japanese PM will arrive on an official visit on March 19 afternoon and will leave the next day for Cambodia.

Kishida’s visit is a continuation of the cancelled physical summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Guwahati on December 15-17 due to orchestrated protests in Assam due to Citizenship Amendment Act.