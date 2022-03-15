‘Ukraine War hitting poor countries dependent on Wheat’ says UN Chief

Insight Bureau: The United Nations chief warned Monday that Russia’s war on Ukraine becoming a major threat over the global economy, especially poor and developing countries. Such countries face a sudden hike in food, fuel and fertilizer prices and are now seeing the deficiency in wheat.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that “Russia and Ukraine represent more than half of the world’s supply of sunflower oil and about 30 per cent of the world’s wheat” and that “grain prices have already exceeded those at the start of the Arab Spring and the food riots of 2007-2008.”