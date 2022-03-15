‘Ukraine War hitting poor countries dependent on Wheat’ says UN Chief

Such countries face a sudden hike in food, fuel and fertilizer prices and are now seeing the deficiency in wheat.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
UN General secretary
Image- Photothek via Getty Images
150

Insight Bureau: The United Nations chief warned Monday that Russia’s war on Ukraine becoming a major threat over the global economy, especially poor and developing countries.  Such countries face a sudden hike in food, fuel and fertilizer prices and are now seeing the deficiency in wheat.

Related Posts

Karnataka HC Hijab Verdict deeply disappointing: Mehbooba…

India-Japan summit this week, focus on Ukraine and Indo…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that “Russia and Ukraine represent more than half of the world’s supply of sunflower oil and about 30 per cent of the world’s wheat” and that “grain prices have already exceeded those at the start of the Arab Spring and the food riots of 2007-2008.”

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.