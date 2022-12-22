Dharmendra seeks CBI Probe into Gobinda Sahu Death Case

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought an independent, fair & impartial probe, preferably by the CBI into the Gobinda Sahu murder case.

TNI Bureau: In a guarded response to the mysterious death of Gobinda Sahu in the Kantabanji Jail, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought an independent, fair and impartial probe, preferably by the CBI into the case.

As it’s not clear yet whether Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case, has died by suicide or any other reason, Dharmendra put the onus on the jail officials, police personnel and politicians in power.

“The mysterious death of Gobinda Sahu and discrepancies in DNA reports, have raised doubts, which is not a good sign. Accountability must be fixed and answers should be sought. A fair and independent probe is needed for transaparency in the investigation,” he added.

Dharmendra endorsed Odisha BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into Gobinda Meher death case.

Meanwhile, Gobinda’s family has alleged that supari killer was hired to eliminate him inside the jail. The Crime Branch has already begun their investigation in this case.

