India eye Big Win against Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

Insight Bureau: After winning the first Test match against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs, Team India eyes another big win in the second Test to complete the whitewash in Test Series.

The Indians seem to be in a hurry to finish the match on Day 3 itself. After bowling out Sri Lanka for 109 in the first innings (India had scored 252), India declared their second innings at 303/9, setting a victory target of 447 for the Lankans.

Rohit 46, Pant 50 & Shreyas Iyer 67 took India to 303/9. Chasing a victory target at 447, Sri Lanka finished Day 2 at 28/1.

Rishabh Pant made history as he scored the fastest fifty for India (28 balls) in Test Cricket. The previous record was held by Kapil Dev (30 balls) against Pakistan at Karach in 1982.

Jasprit Bumrah took 5/24 in Sri Lanka’s first innings – his first fifer at home. Shreyas Iyer scored fifties in both innings (92 & 67).