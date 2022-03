Russia claims to have killed 180 “Foreign Mercenaries” in Ukraine

Insight Bureau: The Russian authorities have claimed that they killed 180 “foreign mercenaries” in the missile strike on Yavoriv military training ground in western Ukraine yesterday.

Russia vows to kill all foreign nationals who join the fight against its troops in support of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities had earlier claimed that 35 people were killed and 134 others injured in the March 13 attack, without disclosing the identity of the deceased.