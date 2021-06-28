TNI Morning News Headlines – June 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3319 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 1896 quarantine and 1423 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 440 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (566) and Balasore (397).

➡️ 43 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Nayagarh and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,930.

➡️ A 20-year-old youth, residence at Sargiguda village under Laikera block of Jharsuguda district arrested in connection with murder of Former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University, Prof. Dhrubaraj Naik.

➡️ Trader arrested for alleged Rs 10 crore GST fraud in Bhubaneswar & Rourkela.

➡️ A total of 42 mobile shops shut in six zones if Twin city in violation of COVID19 guidelines.

➡️ 57-Year-Old ASHA, Swarnalata Pati of Kanti Gaan in Bhadrak District passes the annual matriculation examination.

India News

➡️ India reports 46,148 new COVID 19 cases, 58,578 recoveries and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,02,79,331 including 5,72,994 active cases, 2,93,09,607 cured cases & 3,96,730 deaths.

➡️ A total of 40,63,71,279 samples were tested up to June 27. Of which, 15,70,515 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 96.80%; Daily positivity rate stands at 2.94%.

➡️ More than 31.69 crores (31,69,40,160) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far: Ministry of Health.

➡️ India administers 32,36,63,297 doses of COVID vaccines; overtakes US in total number of Covid vaccine doses administered.

➡️ Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police Fayaz Ahmad, his wife shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama; his daughter who was injured in a terror attack yesterday, also succumbed to her injuries.

➡️ Attorney General KK Venugopal’s term has been extended by one year, till June 30, 2022.

➡️ Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announces commercial launch of 2DG, an anti-COVID19 drug, says the pharmaceutical company.

➡️Kerala University examinations for final semester students started today with COVID19 protocols.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 63 infra projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation in Ladakh.

➡️ Parliamentary panel on IT summons Google, Facebook on June 29.

➡️ Tamil Nadu has extended lockdown till July 5 with some relaxations.

➡️ Delhi Gyms open with 50% capacity from today.

➡️ Sensex at 53,059 in opening trade; Nifty at 15,898.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 181 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.92 Million.

➡️ U.S. carried out air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, says Pentagon.

➡️ Florida Building Collapse Death Count Rises To 9.

➡️ Bangladesh: At least 7 dead, dozens injured in explosion in Dhaka.

➡️ Around 70% Australians under Covid Restrictions amid Delta Variant Surge.

➡️ Pakistan will shut border if Taliban take over Afghanistan.