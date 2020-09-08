Dharmendra seeks Trains for Odia Migrants returning to Workplace

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to arrange special trains for Odia migrants returning to their workplace in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka during Unlock 4.0.

Dharmendra drew attention to the fact that the Migrant Workers had returned to Odisha safely during the lockdown, thanks to the Shramik Special Trains launched by the Railway Ministry. Since livelihood is essential now and they want to return to their workplace, ‘Special Trains’ would be very helpful to ensure their safe journey, writes Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dharmendra also mentioned that it would be very unsafe for the migrants to travel by bus in the current circumstances.

Dharmendra’s move came two days after Odisha BJP’s State Vice President Bhrugu Baxipatra requested him and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to arrange the special trains for the return of migrant workers in view of loss of lives in Chhattisgarh bus mishap. At least 10 migrant workers from Ganjam, died in the accident.