India COVID-19 Updates – September 4, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 83,341 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 3, taking the tally to 39,36,747. This is the second biggest single-day spike in India and world. At least 66,659 people have recovered while 1096 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

India tested the second highest number of samples on September 3 – 11,69,765 – 11000+ tests for second consecutive day.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 18105 new cases and 391 deaths. This is the highest-ever daily positive cases in any state in the country.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 9th consecutive day.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Maharashtra has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 30th consecutive day – 5th 15,000+ cases so far. The State has been reporting 200-400 fatalities every day for the last few months.

👉 Uttar Pradesh leads the pack in testing most number of samples in a day. It tested 136,865 samples on September 3. Since 19th August, UP has been conducting more than 1 lakh tests on a daily basis.

👉 Bihar is also testing high number of samples. The state conducted 140,931 tests yesterday. Since 13th August, the State has tested more than 1 lakh samples in a day 18 times.