New High! Bhubaneswar reports 580 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported highest single-day spike of 580 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 11853.

👉 Out of the 580 new cases, 11 cases each from IRC Village, 10 cases fom Sailashree Vihar and 8 cases from Khandagiri have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 11 employees of Government Hospital, 8 cases of Government Office at Kharvel Nagar, 7 cases from 7th Batallion, 5 cases of Reserve Police, 5 employees of Private Hospital, 3 cases of Police staff and 1 case of Hospital staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 316 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 39 cases each from Unit-VI area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 3):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –11853

👉 Active Cases-4545

👉 Recovered Cases –7251

👉 Deceased – 45