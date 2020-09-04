Odisha records 3267 Covid-19 Cases; 859 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and single-day spike of 3267 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 116678 including 28743 active cases and 87351 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased 6,99% on September 4 as compared to 6.10% on September 3. Odisha has tested 46,754 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 39,392 Antigen Tests, 7,144 RT-PCR Tests and 218 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3267 new cases, 1961 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1306 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 859 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Ganjam, Cuttack, Khordha and Balangir and 1 from Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 531. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 199 in Ganjam, 72 in Khordha, 36 in Cuttack and 27 from Rayagada.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 18, Female 75 (Both Balangir), Male 90 (Bhubaneswar), Male 50, Female 67 (Both Cuttack), Male 70, Male 50 (Both Ganjam), Male 67 (Khordha) and Female 52, (Rayagada).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (384), Puri (235), Rayagada (169) and Bhadrak (138).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (859), Cuttack (384), Puri (235), Rayagada (169), Bhadrak (138), Mayurbhanj (134), Sundargarh (127), Bargarh (120), Keonjhar (107), Ganjam (97), Nabarangpur (85), Koraput (83), Sambalpur (80), Nayagarh (70), Sonepur (66), Jagatsinghpur (66), Angul (60), Kendrapada (51), Boudh (44), Balangir (43), Nuapada (40), Jharsuguda (37), Kalahandi (37), Kandhamal (27), Deogarh (23), Jajpur (23), Dhenkanal (18), Gajapati (18), Malkangiri (17) and Balasore (9).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (2 each from Ganjam, Cuttack, Khordha and Balangir and 1 from Rayagada)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3278.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 3: 46,754.