Odisha records 3219 Covid-19 Cases; 731 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eleven deaths and single-day spike of 3219 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 109780 including 28443 active cases and 80770 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 6.28% on September 2 as compared to 6% on September 1. Odisha has tested 51,245 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 43,476 Antigen Tests, 7,685 RT-PCR Tests and 84 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3219 new cases, 1931 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1288 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 731 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Balesore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Rayagada and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 514. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 194 in Ganjam, 69 in Khordha, 26 in Rayagada, 15 in Sambalpur and 12 in Balesore.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, includeCuttack (400), Puri (217), Balasore (194), Bargarh (185) and Ganjam (169).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (731), Cuttack (400), Puri (217), Balasore (194), Bargarh (185), Ganjam (169), Mayurbhanj (137), Jajpur (117), Keonjhar (102), Koraput (90), Bhadrak (87), Sambalpur (78) , Angul (66), Nayagarh( 62), Jagatsinghpur (60), Jharsuguda (60), Sundargarh (60), Kendrapada (57), Nabarangpur (55), Nuapada (49), Dhenkanal (37), Kalahandi (37), Boudh (36), Kandhamal (32), Gajapati (27), Sonepur (26), Rayagada (25), Malkangiri (13) and Balangir (10).

➡️ New Deaths – 11 (3 from Ganjam, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Balesore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Rayagada and Sambalpur).

➡️ New Recoveries – 3484.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 1: 51,245.