India COVID-19 Updates – September 10, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 95,735 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 9, taking the tally to 44,65,863.

At least 72,939 people have recovered while 1172 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 India tested only 11,29,756 samples on September 9.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 23,577 new cases and 380 deaths.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported 10,418 COVID-19 positive cases.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing.

👉 UP tested 144,484 samples on September 9.

👉 Bihar conducted 122,121 tests yesterday.

👉 Maharashtra reported 380 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (128).