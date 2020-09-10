Odisha COVID-19 Updates – September 10, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eleven deaths and single-day spike of 3991 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 139121 including 33182 active cases and 105295 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has remained same 8.46% on September 10 as compared to September 9. Odisha has tested 47,161 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 37,043 Antigen Tests, 9814 RT-PCR Tests and 304 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3991 new cases, 2315 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1676 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 687 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri and 1 each from Bhadrak, Ganjam, Koraput, Nayagarh and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 591. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 214 in Ganjam, 82 in Khordha, 41 in Cuttack, 32 in Rayagada, 22 in Puri and 15 in Nayagarh. A 17 year old old girl from Puri died due to COVID-19.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 51 (Bhadrak), Male 70, Male 57 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 80, Male 49 (Both Cuttack), Male 75 (Ganjam), Male 71 (Koraput), Male 68 (Nayagarh), Female 17, Male 60 (Both Puri) and Male 65 (Rayagada).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (392) and Puri (332).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (687), Cuttack (392), Puri (332), Balangir (180), Bargarh (169), Mayurbhanj (160), Jajpur (148), Kendrapada (147), Koraput (127), Nabarangpur (125), Angul (114), Jagatsinghpur (109), Sambalpur (104), Dhenkanal (101), Sundargarh (98), Nuapada (96), Ganjam (95), Bhadrak (82), Keonjhar (81), Kalahandi (74), Balesore (74), Rayagada (58), Kandhamal (57), Jharsuguda (49), Nayagarh (48), Boudh (41), Malkangiri (19), Deogarh (18) and Gajapati (18).

➡️ New Deaths – 11 (2 each from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri and 1 each from Bhadrak, Ganjam, Koraput, Nayagarh and Rayagada)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3110.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 9: 47,161.

➡️ State Pool: 114