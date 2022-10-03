India condemns ‘hate crime’ at Canada’s Bhagavad Gita Park

We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators,” High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
151

TNI Bureau: Condemning strongly the “hate crime” at a park named after the Bhagavad Gita in Canada, Indiaurged authorities to take prompt action.

“We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators,” High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet.

Related Posts

Dhamnagar Bypoll on Nov 3; Counting on Nov 6

Sensex opens in red, Nifty below 17,100 in early trade

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A sign with the park’s name was allegedly vandalised and officials have ordered a probe, said city Mayor Patrick Brown, who confirmed the incident on Twitter. Condemning the incident, Brown said, “We have zero tolerance for this.”

He also said that the matter has now been flagged to Peel Regional Police for further investigation, adding that the Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.