Dhamnagar Bypoll on Nov 3; Counting on Nov 6

By Sagar Satapathy
ECI Elections
129

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission (EC) has issued notifications for the elections in 7 assembly segments across India, including Dhamnagar (SC) in Odisha, which fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi on September 20, 2022.

Elections will be held on November 3, 2022 and counting of votes will take place on November 6, 2022. The election process will be completed by November 8, 2022.

Related Posts

Sensex opens in red, Nifty below 17,100 in early trade

Renowned Jeypore Singer Murali Mohapatro dies during Stage…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The gazette notification for the polls will be issued on October 7. Last date for filing the nominations will be October 14. Scrutiny will be done on October 15. Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be October 17.

Other Assembly seats that would go to bypolls, include Andheri-East (Maharashtra), Mokama and Gopalganj (Bihar), Adampur (Haryana), Munugode (Telangana) and Gola Gokrannath (Uttar Pradesh).

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.