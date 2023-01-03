India beat Sri Lanka by 2 Runs in 1st T20I

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Sri Lanka needed 13 runs off the last over. Axar started with a wide and his 3rd legitimate delivery was hit for a six. The Lankans needed just 5 runs from 3 balls. But, Indian fielders got two run-outs of the last two balls to win the game by 2 runs.

India successfully defended the average total of 162. India posted 162/5 in 20 overs with the help of Ishan Kishan (37), Hardik Pandya (29), Deepak Hooda (41*) and Axar Patel (31*).

Sri Lanka bowled out for 160 in 20 overs. Kusal Mendis (28), Dasun Shanaka (45) were the top scorers. For India, Shivam Mavi took 4 wickets while Umran Malik and Harshal Patel took 2 wickets each.

Deepak Hooda was declared ‘Player of the Match’.

