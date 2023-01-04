TNI Morning News Headlines- January 4, 2023

By Sree Mishra

➡️With just nine days to go for the Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023, the Netherlands team arrived in Bhubaneswar.

 

➡️A female Sub-Inspector was chased with a sword by some miscreants. A complaint in this regard has been lodged at Saheed Nagar Police Station.

 

➡️Annual counting of migratory birds is underway in five ranges under Chilika wildlife division – Balugaan, Tangi, Chilika, Rambha and Satapada.

 

➡️After agitating for about a month and a half over their eight-point charter of demands, Anganwadi karmis and sahayikas today announced to temporarily put on hold their agitation following their talks with the Odisha government.

 

Related Posts

Annual counting of Birds in Chilika lagoon begins

India beat Sri Lanka by 2 Runs in 1st T20I

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep condolences on the demise of filmmaker and journalist Alaya Mohanty.

 

➡️For the second time in two days, stones were thrown at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express.

 

➡️Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ to release on 3rd March.

 

➡️Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for January including romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, horror film Halloween Ends, an original called Kompromat, horror thriller Smile, among others.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.