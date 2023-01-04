TNI Morning News Headlines- January 4, 2023

➡️With just nine days to go for the Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023, the Netherlands team arrived in Bhubaneswar.

➡️A female Sub-Inspector was chased with a sword by some miscreants. A complaint in this regard has been lodged at Saheed Nagar Police Station.

➡️Annual counting of migratory birds is underway in five ranges under Chilika wildlife division – Balugaan, Tangi, Chilika, Rambha and Satapada.

➡️After agitating for about a month and a half over their eight-point charter of demands, Anganwadi karmis and sahayikas today announced to temporarily put on hold their agitation following their talks with the Odisha government.

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep condolences on the demise of filmmaker and journalist Alaya Mohanty.

➡️For the second time in two days, stones were thrown at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express.

➡️Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ to release on 3rd March.

➡️Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for January including romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, horror film Halloween Ends, an original called Kompromat, horror thriller Smile, among others.