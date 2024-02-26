India beat England in 4th Test; Win Series 3-1

TNI Bureau: India today registered a series victory with a hard-fought five-wicket win over England on Day four of fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium. India now lead the five-match series 3-1.

India who needed 192 runs to win the match, resumed their second innings from 40/0. They lost their first wicket (Yashasvi Jaiswal) after reaching 84. At some point they struggled to score runs after losing four more wickets (Rohit Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan) in just 35 runs.

However, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel (wk), who remained unbeaten on 52 and 39 respectively, kept their calm and put up a decisive 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket easily chased the target in just 53.5 overs.

With the win, India completed their 17th straight series win at home. On the other hand it is the first series defeat for England under the leadership of Ben Stokes and coaching of Brendon McCullum.

Dhruv Jurel, who had scored 90 runs in the first innings and 39* in the second innings, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 5th and final test will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to March 11.

Brief Scores: England 353 and 145 lost to India 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out; Shoaib Bashir 3-79, Joe Root 1-26) by five wickets.