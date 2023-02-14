Income Tax Department conducts “survey” at BBC Offices in Delhi & Mumbai

By The News Insight
Income Tax Survey BBC India

TNI Bureau: Official of the Income Tax Department conducted surveys at the premises of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Income Tax officers started the survey at around 11 AM in relation to alleged tax evasion and irregularities pertaining to international tax and TDS transactions.

Related Posts

PM Modi leads the Nation in paying homage to Pulwama Martyrs

TNI Morning News Headlines – February 14, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to sources, the the officials verified  certain documents in the Account of Finance Department of BBC. Besides, they impounded a few mobile phones and laptops/desktops of persons of the account and finance department.

The Income Tax sleuths will take backup of electronic devices and hand it over back to the persons, added the sources.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.