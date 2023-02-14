Income Tax Department conducts “survey” at BBC Offices in Delhi & Mumbai

TNI Bureau: Official of the Income Tax Department conducted surveys at the premises of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Income Tax officers started the survey at around 11 AM in relation to alleged tax evasion and irregularities pertaining to international tax and TDS transactions.

According to sources, the the officials verified certain documents in the Account of Finance Department of BBC. Besides, they impounded a few mobile phones and laptops/desktops of persons of the account and finance department.

The Income Tax sleuths will take backup of electronic devices and hand it over back to the persons, added the sources.