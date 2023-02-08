In PICs: Siddharth Malhotra weds Kiara Advani

TNI Bureau: Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot three years after dating each other.

The couple took ‘pheras’ in Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer in the presence of their family members, close friends and several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

The star couple looked stunning in Manish Malhotra’s outfit. Kiara went with jewelry made of emeralds and diamonds, which attracted a lot of attention.

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” the couple captioned while sharing the first photos on their social media handles.

Here are some of their wedding photos which surfaced online: